ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Little change ahead of today’s FOMC statement

Forex news for Asia trading for Wednesday 27 January 2021

The US Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee meeting will conclude today with the January statement followed a half-hour later by Chair Powell's news conference. Previews are linked above - policy is very likely to remain unchanged, but see bullets above for more.

Ranges in major FX have been very small with the net result being a slightly higher US dollar.

News flow was light.

On the data docket we had the Q4 2020 instalment of Australian inflation, slightly higher than median expectations but still way, way short of the Reserve Bank of Australia target band, as it has been for half a decade. Australian business confidence (for December) released at the same time dropped while the more objective business 'conditions' indicator showed marked improvement.

AUD has dribbled a little lower since the data releases after highs just over 0.7760. NZD/USD, Cable, EUR/USD are all tracking a similar pattern. Yen and CAD are losers also.

Oil prices ticked higher following data from the US late on Tuesday showing an unexpected draw in headline US crude inventories (see bullets above).