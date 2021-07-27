ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Bitcoin dumped from $40,000 to sub-$37,000

Forex news for Asia trading on Tuesday 27 July 2021

Major forex rates were subdued today, trading in very small ranges and there is little net change from late US levels. Watching the Olympics seems to be on many agendas, especially while awaiting the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee statement and Powell's press conference on Wednesday afternoon (US time).

Across the board the yen was the winner, with USD/JPY dropping 20 or so points to lows circa 110.20.

Meanwhile crypto was much more active. Bloomberg reported on an Amazon denial the firm would be accepting Bitcoin payment this year or next, and not developing their own currency either. BTC/USD had hit highs circa US$40,500 (just above) but the Amazon headlines saw it slump to under $38K and subsequently to under $37K. It managed to stumble sideways around that level but as I post new session lows are being made towards $36,700 (I am struggling to keep up ... its under $36,500).

Stocks in HK and China are heavy. Chinese real estate stocks were particularly hit.

On the geo-political front North and South Korea have re-established communication. Otherwise news flow has been light, with only minor-league data flow also.