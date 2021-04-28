ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: AUD dumped on low CPI

Forex news for Asia trading for Wednesday 28 April 2021

The data focus for the session was Australian Q1 2021 CPI which came in under expectations on all three measures and at a record low for the 'core' trimmed mean indicator. Looking ahead the y/y measures will get a boost from base effects ion Q2 ... but, for today the response was to very weak inflation. The Australian dollar was marked lower while, on the bright side, local equities lifted higher.

Elsewhere in forex the USD was broadly a little better bid; EUR, NZD, CHF, GBP, yen have all lost a few points, as has gold.

Apart from the Aussie CPI the other data and news flows were light and not of much impact. Asia was not as quiet as it normally is pre-FOMC but it was not overly active. Note that Japan begins a week-long holiday Thursday (local time), i.e. tomorrow.

The People's Bank of China set the reference rate for the onshore yuan at its strongest since March 12 today.

BTC ticked higher.

Regional equities: