ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Yuan, gold falls

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 28 August 2019



Gold tested above 1543 USD during the session here but dropped back towards 1532.50 rapidly. Over in FX it was the yuan that moved, it dropped also on the session here.

USD/CNH traded higher ahead of the USD/CNY mid rate setting. The offshore yuan hit above 7.1680 briefly before dropping back after the People's Bank of China set the reference rate for the onshore yuan at USD/CNY 7.0835, only barely above Tuesday. The trend has been for the PBOC to depreciate the onshore yuan at the central-rate setting, but not by nearly as much as the market expects. And that continued again today.

USD/CNH dropped back on the announcement but soon headed back towards its earlier highs. As I update its more or less in the middle of that high-low range (chart below).





Other news from China included an underwhelming post from the State Council on consumption 'stimulus' efforts that was not well received. Nothing at all on boosting wages, for example.

The Australian dollar is net softer on the session, weighed down by China sentiment and also a poor set of Q2 construction data (see bullets above). Its only a few points lower on the session, as is the NZD/USD. We had comments, again, from Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr earlier. Nothing surprising but check out the bullets above.

USD/JPY is a few points positive on the session here. EUR/USD is little changed but down a few tics, cable is also a few points worse. USD/CAD has made a fresh high compared with US trade, alongside that lower AUD and NZD.

Oil got a boost from a huge draw in headline stocks announced at 4.30pm US time Tuesday (official data will hit Wednesday morning US time, watch for confirmation or otherwise) and has sustained its gains through the Asian session here.

