ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Yen crosses higher

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 28 August 2020





After Powell's speech and the response during the US timezone there was little movement here during the Asian session. A quick scan over the major FX charts will show the yen continued its weakness somewhat, with USD/JPY tracking to above 106.80 and helping yen crosses up small.

EUR/USD and cable both also added a few points. AUD and NZD, even CAD, all also afew tics to the better against the USD.

Data and news flow was light and not of much impact. We did see Tokyo area inflation data for August (see bullets above) which will be yet another disappointment for the BOJ. National level CPI for Japan follows in 3 weeks.

The US Republican Convention concluded with Trump accepting the nomination, of course. Trump spoke in his usual way, he said there will be a vaccine soon, perhaps even before year-end. He also threatened China, said he'd end reliance on the country once and for all.