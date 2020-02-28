ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Saudi said to push for 1m bpd oil production cut

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 28 February 2020

USD/JPY slid during the Asian session today, and with a lower NZD/USD, AUD/USD and a higher USD/CAD these currencies against yen took a thrashing. Of course the moves are all tied into coronavirus fears (and CAD getting a double whammy from weak oil), the approaching weekend is a caution for those wanting to hold 'risk' over the tw0day break (China PMIs this weekend an added 'bonus' wildcard).

NZD/USD hit a 4 month low today

USD/CAD climbed above 1.3415

AUD/USD back towards 0.6550

The news flow on coronavirus during the session here was not good, but if you want to take some positives away the number of new cases in South Korea declined on Thursday (Thursday is the latest update). Daily new cases in China reported continued to fall also. It will be interesting to see how infections in the US develop once we can get some data that can trusted (still only a few states with testing capability).

NZD/JPY looked at stocks: "Hold my beer"







