ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Coronavirus spreads, FX majors moribund

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 28 January 2020

Official data from China showed a huge % jump in confirmed cases on the day. China's National Health Commission reported 1,771 new cases, taking the total confirmed in China to 4,515 cases and 106 deaths.

As the second part of the headline to the post says, forex ranges for the majors were small indeed. USD/CHF and USD/JPY are both a few points to the better despite the increase in cases confirmed and deaths. But, yes, the ranges were tiny. As was the case elsewhere for AUD, GBP, EUR, NZD and CAD.

Even gold did not do much, its down just a few cents net for the session ehre after trying a little higher. BTC has managed to hold its gains, some positive news out of Singapore for it on the day (see bullets above).

Data focus was on the Australian business survey for December from National Australia Bank. Confidence and conditions both declined again.

And, finally coronavirus summary of where we are at as of now:

4,500+ confirmed cases



106 fatalities



976 in serious/critical condition



60 treated and released



Vast majority of cases in China



15 countries reporting cases

46 infections overseas





