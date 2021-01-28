ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD/JPY edges higher

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Forex news for Asia trading for Thursday 28 January 2021

USD/JPY extended its overnight rally, popping above the US high circa 104.20 and adding on just a few points to fall short of hitting 104.40 as I post.

There was also USD strength evident against AUD, NZD, CAD and to a lesser extent EUR and GBP.

News and data flow was slow. There was continuing interest in developments surrounding the Gamestop surge (which is not a strong enough word for its rise) with wallstreetbets being banned from a social media platform (Discord), its Reddit being taken private before later being restored to public access. A listed Australian mining stock sharing the same ticker code, GME, was up >50% on the day here (see bullets above for earlier post when it was up 30%).

Regional stocks declined in line with the broad slump on Wall Street on Wednesday:

  • Shanghai Composite -1.48%
  • HK's HangSeng Index -2.12%
  • Japan's -1.23%
  • Australia's ASX -2.22%

Forex news for Asia tradingfor Thursday28January 2021

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose