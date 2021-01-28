ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD/JPY edges higher

Forex news for Asia trading for Thursday 28 January 2021

USD/JPY extended its overnight rally, popping above the US high circa 104.20 and adding on just a few points to fall short of hitting 104.40 as I post.

There was also USD strength evident against AUD, NZD, CAD and to a lesser extent EUR and GBP.

News and data flow was slow. There was continuing interest in developments surrounding the Gamestop surge (which is not a strong enough word for its rise) with wallstreetbets being banned from a social media platform (Discord), its Reddit being taken private before later being restored to public access. A listed Australian mining stock sharing the same ticker code, GME, was up >50% on the day here (see bullets above for earlier post when it was up 30%).

Regional stocks declined in line with the broad slump on Wall Street on Wednesday: