ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: China stocks lower in morning trade

Forex news for Asia trading on Wednesday 28 July 2021

Ahead of the local opening on Chinese stock markets there were a series of supportive media pieces, urging people not be pessimistic on equities and assuring there was further government spending support for the economy on the way this quarter. Stocks, nevertheless, dropped from the get-go. As I update they have stabilised but are still negative for the session so far.

BTC/USD has had a better session here than it had yesterday. The crypto has risen to highs just above $US40K and is a little under there as I post.

Now to forex ... and its been another lacklustre morning in Asia with not a lot of change. USD/JPY retraced some of its overnight loss, hitting to above 109.90 briefly and is currently circa 109.80. AUD/USD swung within a small range ahead of and over the release of inflation figures; Q2 CPI came in hot for the headline (3.8% y/y) but the core reading, trimmed mean at 1.6% y/y, printed well under the lower bound of the Reserve Bank of Australia target band (of 2-3%).

Prior to the data release some Australian banks had issued revised (lower) forecasts for Q3 GDP due to the ongoing lockdown in Australia's largest city and key economic powerhouse of Sydney. Alongside the lower forecasts for growth were implications for RBA policy; ANZ see the 'taper' being delayed to November this year, while CBA don't see it until February 2022 and also pushed out their rate hike call from late 2022 to May of 2023. The inflation data today does not stand in the way of any 'lower for longer' from the RBA.

Gold added on a few dollars and is testing its overnight high as I post.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng is a better performer than the mainland Shanghai Comp:



