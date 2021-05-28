ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Subdued ranges in Asia, USD/JPY holds its gains

Forex news for Asia trading on Friday 28 May 2021

USD/JPY has been relatively stable during the session here after its strong rise Thursday. Highs were just over 109.90. Cable backed off just a touch from its strong Thursday rally, back to circa 1.4185 as I post. EUR and NZD have lost a few tics against the dollar, as has CAD.

News flow was light; Japan will extend states of emergencies (official announcement coming at an 11 GMT news conference from PM Suga); the BOJ is speculated to be considering extending its support package for 6 month.

Data flow, too, non-impactful. Tokyo area inflation data was today (see bullets above).

The People's Bank of China set CNY stronger again, but not as strong as surveys suggested. This is likely to be perceived as a signal the Bank would like to slow the appreciation of its currency.

Regional equities advanced, led by a solid +2% from the Nikkei. China's Shanghai index is barely changed.

Coming up on Friday is important inflation data from the US, and also the budget announcement. G7 finance ministers and central bankers meet Friday also:

BTC down a touch:



