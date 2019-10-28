ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: BTC surge. Thanks China.

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 28 October 2019

Bitcoin added to its Friday gain during Saturday Asian trade with supportive blockchain comments from Chinese President Xi (see bullets above). It also had a decent sized retracement (more than 1000 USD) but as I post its back circa 9700USD.





Other weekend news out of China was a report that the text of phase 1 trade deal with the US is nearing completion but that challenges remain.

There was no let-up in Brexit news, the EU is said to be prepared to offer an extension out as late as January 31 2020 with option to exit earlier (see bullets above, again). The EU to advise on Monday or even Tuesday.

As for Monday news during the Asina time zone there was none of impact, nor dor data. Argentina has imposed capital controls but this viewed as a mainly local issue.

The USD has found a bit widespread strength, trading higher against majors. The moves are not large in range.



Still to come



