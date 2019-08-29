ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Risk-off flows?

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 29 August 2019

Strength for yen and weakness for AUD look like risk-off forex flows. And that's what we got during the Asia session here as I update.

Yes there were some tense news items about, with US naval movements close to islands claimed by China and also Chinese troop movements in Hong Kong (said to be routine) and yes, yen did gain from the get go here; USD/JPY dropping under 105.90. Not a big move.





For AUD the drop coincided with another round of less than great data. Today it was Q2 capex, with a headline miss partially offset by an as expected '3rd estimate' for spending ahead. The details of the report were, on balance, supportive of capex ahead, but of course, that can change. What we do know is that yesterday's construction data and today's capex will not be overly supportive of Q2 GDP data due Wednesday next week. Thank goodness for strong exports, these should be an offset.

NZD, too, weakened, in response to very poor business confidence (lowest in 11 years) data alongside a further drop for inflation expectations (lowest since late 2016). More easing from the RBNZ would seem to be getting closer.

EUR/USD has gained just a few tics, while cable is down a similar amount.

As I update NZD/USD is testing fresh session lows.

