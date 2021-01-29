ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD higher

Forex news for Asia trading for Friday 29 January 2021

There was a risk off tone during Asia trade with a higher USD and lower overnight equity index futures trade. Crypto, though, was it own world, with moves higher for BTC and DOGE.

Sticking with FX, concerns are mounting about the South African strain of coronavirus, with Novavax reporting around a headline 90% efficacy for its vaccine in Phase 3 trials but only circa 60% against the SA variant.

USD/JPY rose above 104.50 while EUR, AUD, NZD, GBP, CHF, CAD all lost ground against the USD also. Oil was on the heavy side while gold managed to track sideways.

Short-term borrowing costs in China rose higher with the promises of easier conditions ahead of Lunar New Year holidays still yet to come to fruition.

News crossed late in the US afternoon that Robinhood had drawn on credit lines to manage liquidity, amounts reported in the 'hundreds of millions'.