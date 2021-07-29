ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Chinese stocks open higher

Forex news for Asia trading on Thursday 29 July 2021

Chinese stock markets opened higher on the session today following more efforts from authorities to calm markets including:

China's securities regulator met with executives of major investment banks on Wednesday night

More positive stock market items in Chinese financial media Thursday morning

the People's Bank of China injected liquidity into the banking system on Thursday morning

plenty of chatter about state-linked funds buying

Coronavirus news flow intensified with:

Japan considering further action as cases mount

Mask mandates, public and private, being reintroduced in the US, particularly for areas lagging in vaccinations

Australia's largest city, Sydney, saw a big rise in cases and further tightening of restrictions

The yen has gained during the session, USD/JPY hit lows under 109.70. EUR, GBP and CAD are all up a little against the dollar also, to varying extents (none recorded large ranges). AUD and NZD lagged a little and are not a lot changed.

Bitcoin traded just under $40k.

Shanghai Comp (5 min bars)



