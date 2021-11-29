ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Risk bounce
Forex news for Asia trading on Monday 29 November 2021
- China has suspended four flights from France due to Omicron cases
- RBNZ's Ha says new variant is unlikely to halt Bank rate rises
- Japan media report the country will ban all foreign entry this month
- "Frightening high short-term electricity prices in Europe."
- A couple of bank analyst comments on Omicron - Goldman Sachs not changing its forecasts
- US President Biden will speak on the Omicron variant this Thursday
- Weekend ECB comments - Panetta says no need for intervention at present
- Weekend - Switzerland votes to support government COVID-19 measures
- Australia is reviewing its booster shot timeline recommendation in light of omicron
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.3872 (vs. estimate at 6.3805)
- Australia Inventories for Q3 -1.9% q/q (vs. expected -0.6% q/q, prior 0.2%)
- Japan PM Kishida says has closed the border to foreigners arriving from South Africa, 8 other countries
- Japan October retail sales data - sales other than fuels -1.2% y/y
- Japan data - October retail sales +1.1% m/m (vs. prior 2.7%)
- Australian PM Morrison says reviewing border reopening plans in light of Omicron
- Fauci says it'll take around 2 weeks for more info around Omicron transmissibility
- Weekend oil news - OPEC meetings delayed in light of Omicron variant
- More on ECB's Lagarde says euro zone in better shape facing new COVID wave
- Weekend China data - October industrial profits +24.6% y/y (prior +16.3%)
- Omicron - Australia has tightened its borders for international arrivals
- UK says masks will be mandatory in shops, on public transport from Tuesday
- ECB's Lagarde says the EURozone is better equipped to handle new variant
- Iran says it plans to increase oil output to 5m barrels/day
- PBOC official says the Bank will maintain ample liquidity in order to support jobs
The focus was on the ramifications of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 that sent risk into a tailspin on Friday in holiday-thinned trading. The kneejerk sell response was retraced somewhat during the session here. Yen crosses, looked to as a risk barometer, generally gained while overnight US equity index futures posted solid rises,
The weekend developments on the new variant were, in a nutshell, it appears to not cause such severe illness as the Delta variant but may be more transmissible. Of course, these are very early indications and in no way definitive statements. Markets, however, move on speculation, not waiting until all the t's are crossed and the I's dotted.
An even more bullish interpretation is also gaining ground. That is, if:
- the Omicron virus causes mild symptoms only, i.e. less severity
- and its more transmissible
Then its potentially a very positive development (catching a less severe variant results in lesser illness and then confers 'immunity'. Note, I'm not a doc so please forgive my oversimplification). This is the bullish scenario. How useful it is does remain to be seen.
As I said, yen crosses were generally higher across the FX space today. Also higher were Brent and WTI, US bond yields, and Bitcoin.