ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Risk bounce

Forex news for Asia trading on Monday 29 November 2021

The focus was on the ramifications of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 that sent risk into a tailspin on Friday in holiday-thinned trading. The kneejerk sell response was retraced somewhat during the session here. Yen crosses, looked to as a risk barometer, generally gained while overnight US equity index futures posted solid rises,

The weekend developments on the new variant were, in a nutshell, it appears to not cause such severe illness as the Delta variant but may be more transmissible. Of course, these are very early indications and in no way definitive statements. Markets, however, move on speculation, not waiting until all the t's are crossed and the I's dotted.

An even more bullish interpretation is also gaining ground. That is, if:

the Omicron virus causes mild symptoms only, i.e. less severity

and its more transmissible

Then its potentially a very positive development (catching a less severe variant results in lesser illness and then confers 'immunity'. Note, I'm not a doc so please forgive my oversimplification). This is the bullish scenario. How useful it is does remain to be seen.

As I said, yen crosses were generally higher across the FX space today. Also higher were Brent and WTI, US bond yields, and Bitcoin.