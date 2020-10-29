ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: US equity indexes bounce

Forex news for Asia trading for Thursday 29 October 2020

After Wednesday's (US time) stock market selling there was a bounce for US equity index futures in overnight trade on Globex. The move was not driven by any notable news nor data release.

For currencies its was a subdued session. USD/JPY was notably a little better bid, trading up towards 104.50. Just after midday in Tokyo we had the Bank of Japan October policy statement and Outlook report. There was no change to policy although the Bank's view was downgraded (see bullets above).

The HKD, too, was a mover. After many months of seemingly being nailed to its 7.75 floor USD/HKD rose a little.

EUR, GBP, NZD, CAD are all little changed against the dollar. With USD/JPY rising yen crosses are up, of course. As I update, USD/CHF has dropped back under 0.9100, down just a touch on the session.

Taiwan celebrated going 200 days without a locally transmitted coronavirus case.

