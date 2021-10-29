ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: FX rates mainly subdued

Forex news for Asia trading on Friday 29 October 2021

There were some minor gyrations in some of majors during the session and on the whole the net change is close to not much at all.

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF have barely moved.

USD/JPY rose a little early to around 113.70 before givng back 30 points and is now coming back to little changed. The election in Japan this weekend has kept it interesting. It appears the race is close with the incumbents a little in front. Tune in Monday morning for the post-election jitters in the yen!

The Australian dollar tracked out a similar pattern, confined to a 20-odd point range. The April 2024 Commonwealth Bond of focus gained a few bps in yield but the real action was Thursday, not today. NZD/USD has dipped a few points on the session. ANZ's NZ consumer confidence survey for October dropped back under 100 and notably showed inflation expectations going "ballistic".

Regional equity markets were a little weaker - lower in Japan and HK and treading water in China. US after-hours earnings announcements from Amazon and Apple were on the disappointing side, which kept the Nasdaq on the soft side.

News crossed in the late US afternoon that troubled China property group Evergrande had made a debt payment to once again stave off default (see bullets above).

