ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Evergrande $45m payment due today – no word so far

Forex news for Asia trading on Wednesday 29 September 2021

Regional equities were slammed lower today following the worst day on Wall Street since May this year on Tuesday. Plenty of chatter about on rising rates, higher energy prices, shortages, the US debt ceiling, Evergrande and what have you. But Asian stock markets do tend to be (not always) dogs on a Wall Street leash.

Major forex tracked fairly small ranges. NZD/USD dipped on a rise in coronavirus cases reported for the day. The RBNZ meet next week and the jump in new cases to a near month-high prompted a little concern the Bank would delay a hike again. NZD/USD did not stay down though and as nerves steadied its retraced ome of tis slip. AUD/USD traded a similar pattern alongside. EUR/USD traded a few points higher on no fresh news of note.

USD/JPY popped above its overnight high but has not managed to sustain, dropping back 20 or so points. The party vote for new leader (and then a shoo-in as next PM) takes place later today Japan time (see bullets above).

Oil traded opposite day to Tuesday, its on its session low as I post. Gold gained a few dollars while BTC/USD dipped briefly under US$41K before rebounding.

An Evergrande coupon payment is due today, with a 30 day grace period (see bullets above).



