ForexLive Asia FX news wrap:

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 3 April 2020

There was plenty of follow-up news on the major market-impacting news during the Thursday US session. US President Trump doubled down on his assertion that Russia and Saudi Arabia would cut production by at least 10 million barrels, even by as much as 15 million - oil did not have the same historic price move up it had during the us session but nevertheless it moved higher (before drifting back to retrace the move).

The other huge item of note from the uS, the even more historic move higher in jobless claims garnered attrition here with plenty speculating next week could be a blockbuster number again; the failure of overwhelmed unemployment registration systems in the US is likely to see another huge claims number (note, keep an eye on continuing claims from next week also).

Also, but more stock market related, CAR (the largest car rental company in China) shares in HK dropped more than 50%. Company chair Lu Zhengyao is also chairman of Luckin Coffee, whose shares collapsed more than 80% during the US session with allegations of fabricated sales data. As I post CAR trade has been halted.

Despite all that, forex was, relatively, sedate. Ranges were reasonable for an Asian session but small compared to what we have seen in recent weeks. USD/JPY traded back above 108 and as I update is once again above the figure. EUR/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD traded more or less net sideways, all little changed. Note that the RBNZ announced plans to substantially beef up its bond buying (as part of its QE operation) next week (more here at this link).

GBP/USD is a few points lower on the session here. There was little of note in GPB news apart from the Chancellor extending the business loan scheme to medium sized companies. In business support news from the US the Treasury released its guidance on how to implement the small business lending package ion the US - banks have indicated they have not been given enugh notice to begin with the scheme at its scheduled opening time of Friday morning in the US.



