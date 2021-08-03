ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: RBA still to come

Forex news for Asia trading on Tuesday 3 August 2021

The Australian dollar declined against the New Zealand dollar ahead of the day's Reserve Bank of Australia policy announcement (yet to come, due at 0430GMT). AUD/USD has been fairly stable but NZD/USD has risen. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand announced it'd be 'consulting' on tighter macroprudentil rules to try to calm house price rises. By 'consult' you can be sure these are on the way, it appears the start date will be October 1 (see bullets above).

The RBA is expected to reverse (a temporary delay) its previously announced decision to taper its bond-buying QE program given the economic damage being done by the fresh waves of coronavirus and subsequent widespread lockdowns. Some in the market are even expecting a (temporary) increase in the QE program.

Also on the move today have been Chinese stocks, especially those of tech firms related to online gaming - Chinese state media likened online gaming to opium ... related shares slumped and the wider indexes are down also (see bullets above).

USD/CAD rose as oil dribbled just a little lower after showing some early gain. The range has been not large.

In Japan authorities announced some hard decisions on how to ration hospital beds as severe COVID-19 cases rise and 'milder' cases are sent for 'home care'. This is not good news for the country as it grapples with a seemingly impossible to counter rise in cases. Its a race to get vaccinations done, but its not being won at the moment.

Reserve Bank of Australia due at 0430GMT:

AUD/NZD ahead of the RBA announcement:







