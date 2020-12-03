ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: EUR higher in Asia

Forex news for Asia trading for Thursday 3 December 2020

The euro carried on with its move higher in Asia, initially topping out ahead of 1.2120 and after a few hours of sideways then setting a new high above there for the session. The range on the day here has not been large. Cable is also a touch higher, to highs above 1.3385 as I update. Brexit news flow was light during the session here.





Weakness for the USD was expressed elsewhere also, gold is gaining toward $1836 as I post. AUD, CAD, NZD, CHF are all stronger against the dollar, while yen is a bit of laggard.

News flow was light, for the AUD a notable event was China allowing some Australian coal ships to unload, only 4 but perhaps its a start to some easing of tensions? Maybe.

Data flow was dominated by services PMIs for the region, most of which improved, some very strongly indeed. Australian trade data showed a good beat for exports (iron ore exports hit a record level) and the trade balance, but a miss on exports.

The US set some ugly marks on COVID-19 infections,