ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Risk slips as US reports Omicron cases

Forex news for Asia trading on Friday 3 December 2021

US equity index futures slid lower on the session, beginning with the news crossing wires that 5 COVID-19 Omicron cases were reported in New York state. Yes, not a typo, 5. S&P500 futures dropped on Globex.

After steadying equity index futures were sold off once again as the news compounded with 1 case in Hawaii and 1 in LA County (yes, no typos again, 1 and 1). Its not like the slide was anything near the magnitude of the Wednesday drop into the cash market close but it was noticeable regardless.

FX did not show much of a response on the NY report but soon followed along with the equity moves, the USD gaining against AUD, NZD, CAD. EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY have been not as clearly impacted, with smaller moves only. Indeed, as I post EUR/USD and USD/JPY are barely net changed on the session.

Accompanying the reports of numbers of new cases were also further details about how the cases were on the mild side. Given the tiny number of cases its still too early to draw significant conclusions.

In other news out of the US both houses of Congress passed the bill approving ongoing funding for the government. A shut down would have occurred otherwise. Once the bill is signed by US President Biden funding has been secured through until February 18.

Wariness over Omicron may reduce the desire to hold risk positions over this coming weekend. At least with crypto you can keep trading though:



