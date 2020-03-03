ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: RBA cuts cash rate, AUD pops

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 3 March 2020

The Australian Prime Minister let the cat out of the bag today saying the government and the RBA were co-ordinating and that he expected banks to pass on the RBA rate cut "if" a cut it was. Srsly, who was he kidding? The PM does not say that unless he knows what's coming. AUD got sold off on this. I suspect it would have been anyway given what I thought was a 'no brainer' cut from the RBA in my preview earlier.

Anyway the 'upshot' (you like that?) was a higher AUD once the rate cut was announced by the Bank.

The RBA cut due to coronavirus impact/uncertainty, the accompanying statement from Governor Lowe was optimistic on the domestic economy otherwise. RBA projections have been optimistic all the while the economy has worsened, so no change there.

NZD found a bit of a bid alongside the AUD.

There was more from Australia today, inputs the Q4 GDP were a touch weaker (data is due tomorrow).

News flow otherwise was sparse with little to move the forex around too much.

USD/JPY did fall away from mid 108s back to circa 108.00. Gold made it back to highs circa 1600.





