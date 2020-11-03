ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Bitcoin lower

Forex news for Asia trading for Tuesday 3 November 2020

Volatility was sapped in the Asian timezone today with thinner trade than normal as many traders were on hold ahead of the US election and also by a holiday for Japan.

The big event of the session here was the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision. The Bank eased further ,as was telegraphed by Governor Lowe and other officials, and widely expected by the market. See bullets above for details.

The Australian dollar, as I update, is down just a few points.

Note that Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is to hold a press conference today at 0500GMT. Lowe does not hold pressers after policy decisions, unlike central bank chiefs in basically all other developed market countries. We'll see if this becomes a regular occurrence, but if so, tune in for the first one ever today!

As I said above, currency moves were subdued, we had some small movement higher for currencies against the USD earlier in the Asian morning but many of these small moves have since partially or fully retraced. AUD the big (relative) mover though.

Bitcoin dropped on news of increased regulation in Hong Kong (see bullets above).



