ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Hugely strong New Zealand jobs report

Forex news for Asia trading on Wednesday 3 November 2021

A Japanese holiday and the approaching US Fed's Federal Open Market Committee combined to dampen FX movement during the session in Asia.

The data focus was on the New Zealand Q3 employment report. This showed the unemployment rate hitting its equal lowest ever, 3.4%. The participation rate jumped during the quarter, adding further to this stellar report.

The Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Adrian Orr, held a press conference fifteen minutes later. This was to respond to the release of the RBNZ Financial Stability report earlier in the NZ day but questions of course were asked how the Bank was expected to respond to the (equal) strongest ever. Orr was wary of the report saying labour market data had been volatile and also expressed caution on other growth data. The NZ jobs report had spurred a renewed bout of speculation on the potential for a 50bp rate from hike from the RBNA when it meets next (November 24) but Orr's circumspect comments poured a little cold water on such talk.

The New Zealand dollar is a little better bid on the session, but only up net circa 10 points from late US levels.

Something to keep an eye on is mounting coronavirus cases in China. China is maintaining a 'Covid-zero' response to outbreaks. It is putting movement restrictions in place again, which threatens once more to impact the economy. Cola prices in China stabilised a little today (bounced) after basically halving in past weeks.

Across major FX it was a subdued movement day. GBP, yen and CAD are all just a little against the USD. Oil dripped a little lower.

NZD/USD higher just a little on the jobs report and sideways since:



