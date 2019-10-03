ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: FX pairs small ranges

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 3 October 2019

Big market moves on Wednesday in Europe, UK, and US times failed to carry on in Asia here today, with tight ranges across the board in major forex pairs. News and data flow was light.

The long-awaited US tariffs on the EU were announced by US Treasury (see bullets above), to little euro impact. EUR/USD has spent the session plus or minus a handful of points around 1.0960.





We had trade balance data from Australia today (see bullets above), various PMIs from Australia and Japan, a BOJ speaker, and little else.

AUD/USD is up around 10 points net for the session while NZD/USD is, well, not. Little change for the kiwi. USD/JPY tested briefly under 107.00 during the Tokyo morning but has since come back to unchanged.

Cable is little changed as we head towards UK trade and the next barrage of Brexit related headlines.

As I post the editor of the Global Times has tweeted what appears to be a dour outlook for the next week's US/China talks:







This is a risk negative and safe haven positive that may liven up markets a little.