ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD shows some strength, but small, mixed moves
Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 3 September 2020
A minor swing for USD strength during Asia took EUR/USD back to around 1.1830, just above its US trading time low. USD/JPY and USD/CHF also showed a little strength within small ranges.
AUD/USD traded similarly, losing some ground but it has managed to retrace its small loss somewhat. Local exporters notable on the bid during the session. NZD/USD, too, has shown a slight bid, its little net changed on the session. USD/CAD is a touch higher, as is the gold price.
News flow was light, although we did get some vaccine news; the US CDC is recommending States prepare sites for vaccine delivery as soon as late October.