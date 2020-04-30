ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Trump anti-China comments boost the USD

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 30 April 2020

It was an active day for news and data here in Asia today.

The session opened with a statement from Norway on their plans to cut oil output in H2 of this year, which gave oil a bit of a boost. There is plenty of work to do on improving demand for oil, but in the meantime the supply response will have to suffice. Comments also out of the US re looking to further boost storage options helped add to the net bid for oil.

Gold news was next, with Reuters reporting Venezuela is requesting the Bank of England sell its gold to help fund coronavirus relief. Net there was little price impact though.

US President Trump was interviewed by Reuters, he spoke of the difficulties with the phase one trade deal and alluded to options he had to retaliate against China re the coronavirus outbreak. These remarks were a negative for (not all) currencies against the USD although the scale of the moves were not large and there have been retracements subsequently. EUR, AUD, NZD, GBP, even yen and CHF all lost some ground against the big dollar. CAD has maintained some gains against the USD, helped along by firmer oil.

For data, the most focus today was on China and its April PMIs (manufacturing and services from the National Bureau of Statistics and manufacturing from Markit/Caixin). These were divergent, with the official PMIs in expansion while the private survey PMI dropped into contraction again. Currency impact was barely noticeable.

And, finally, a heads up for AUD traders - there is a large option expiry in play today (see the post above) that was a factor in some of the AUD selling today.



