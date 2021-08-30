ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Oil gapped higher at the open, retraced and filled

Forex news for Asia trading on Monday 30 August 2021

Weekend:

Hurricane Ida made landfall on the US gulf coast bringing damaging winds and rain and shutting down the bulk of oil production. Oil prices had gained ground through last week and the gap higher in price in Sunday evening opening US trade was subsequently filled in.

Across the FX space ranges were subdued, Asian traders not showing much response in price acitivty at least to the speech from Fed Chair out of the Jackson Hole (virtual) symposium. EUR/USD and GBP/USD have ticked a few points higher from late Friday levels while AUD, NZD, CAD are all little net changed against the USD.

USD/CHF traded lower early here but has subsequently moved to little net change.

Regional equities:

Japan's Nikkei -0.36%

China's Shanghai Composite +0.33%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng +0.41%

BTC weekend update;