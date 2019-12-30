ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD weakens across the board
Forex news for Asia trading Monday 30 December 2019
Major currencies gained against the USD across the board here during the Asian Monday today, carrying over the moves from Friday. USD/CHF traded to a 4 month low.
Data flow was non-existent while news flow, both for the weekend and today, was light. North Korea had a meeting of top-level officials with comments indicating continued focus on weapons development emanating.
