ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Stocks hit on coronavirus fears

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 30 January 2020

Coronavirus

Other :

It was all about coronavirus again today in Asia. Currencies didn't do a real lot, but stock markets suffered in the region.

Confirmed cases of the disease increased in China and other countries, the death toll increased and the geographic spread increased. More in the bullets above.

Regional stocks (these numbers will have changed since posting, local marekts have not closed yet. but this'll give an idea::

ASX 200, Australia, -0.5%

Nikkei 225, Japan -1.6%

KOSPI, South Korea -1.1%

Hang Seng, HK -1.4%

TAIEX in Taiwan, back from holidays today and -4.9%

India is hanging in there, up 0.15% as I post.

Chinese mainland stock markets are not due to re-open until next week. HK and Taiwan give a clue to the direction though.

Overnight US futures stock index trade was lower also

There were data releases during the session - one that was a little more notable than others was Australia's export prices in Q4, dropping in line with expectations but heavily nonetheless (see bullets above) .

For currencies, major FX rates had small ranges, I'll highlight AUD/JPOY (as a 'risk' barometer, not that we need another), down on the session some flows out of AUDF (and kiwi) and into yen.

Taiwan's TWSE:





As the day in Asia draws to a close there will be a diminution of coronavirus stories and the focus will switch to the Bank of England meeting. There are a coupl of previews above.

