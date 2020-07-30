ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD a little bid during Asia

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 30 July 2020

Post-FOMC day trade here in Asia saw small major FX ranges but with a bias for a little US dollar buying. The dollar ticked up a few points pretty much across the board with EUR/USD down 20 or so points and USD/JPY up circa 25 points.

We had a few news items out of the US afternoon and into the early evening on the new stimulus measures negotiations with not much to be cheerful about for resolution except one comment from Senate Republican leader McConnell saying he hoped for an agreement on unemployment benefits by Friday. That'd be a positive, we'll see what pans out.

News and flow during the timezone here did not precipitate much in the way of moves.

Gold was fairly steady:



