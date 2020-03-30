ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Yen a big gainer to open the week

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 30 March 2020

Weekend:

Yen was a big gainer during the Monday session, with USD/JPY to lows under 107.20 at one stage. Oil and stocks were heavy also in a move away from risk to kick off the week.

There was plenty of news, especially over the weekend (headlines and links in the bullets above), notably the expected downgrade of the UK (Fitch) and signs of continued determination from Saudi Arabia not to cut back on their big production boost that has weighed on the oil price so dramatically.

The PBOC cut the interest rate payable on 7 day reverse repo agreements today - citing domestic economic considerations and encouraging back to work moves.

Also of note was US President Trump abandoning his idea to get the US economy reopenined in time for Easter. He now places a time frame on reopening much further out, saying that he expects the coronavirus crisis to be still increasing into Easter (peaking around then). Trump is extending the government guidelines (eg. social distancing measures) on dealing with virus outbreak to April 30.



EUR and GBP also lost ground on the session (vs. USD). USD/CHF was lower with USD/JPY but not to the same extent at all. AUD and NZD are both a little lower on the session.

Regional equities as I post

Nikkei: -3.02%

Hang Seng: -1.31%

Shanghai: -1.59%

ASX: +3.21% (not a typo)



