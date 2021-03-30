ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: US yields edged higher
Forex news for Asia trading for Tuesday 30 March 2021
- Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda talking again - global, Japan, economies showing signs of bottoming out
- Note for the diary - US / Japan summit April 9
- The blow-up of the Archegos fund has many important lessons, here's just one
- Japanese exporters said to selling into the round number barrier of 110
- More on the large inflows to China bonds
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.5641 (vs. yesterday at 6.5416)
- Australia - Plans for a gas import terminal at Western Port have been blocked
- More on the OPEC+ meeting this week - Saudi wants output cuts for longer
- FTSE Russell to include Chinese sovereign bonds in its flagship bond index from starting later this year
- Former RBA board member Edwards says AUD/USD headed towards 0.80 - means ongoing RBA bond buying
- Japan Retail sales for February +3.1% m/m (vs. expected 0.8%)
- Its US nonfarm payroll week! NFP preview (quick one)
- Japan February unemployment rate is 2.9% (expected 3.0%)
- Canada: COVID-19 pandemic now 'completely out of control' in Ontario
- Australia reports 8 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases
- Merkel, Johnson, Macron call for a new era of solidarity in the wake of COVID-19
- Biden and Suga will issue a joint statement on Taiwan after their summit
- Australia weekly consumer confidence comes in at 112.3 from prior 110.4
- CME Group Globex Good Friday Holiday Schedule
- Turkish Lira weakness on the firing of the dep gov of central bank
- BOJ Gov Kuroda says again the Bank won't end ETF purchases, nor unload
- New Zealand Building Permits for February -18.2% m/m (prior +2.1%)
- TRY - Erdogan has fired the deputy governor of the Turkish central bank
- A reminder of the OPEC+ meeting this week - rollover of existing output cuts expected
- Trade ideas thread - Tuesday 30 March 2021
- US Transportation Sec Buttigieg says no gas tax hike in infrastructure discussions
- Its Tuesday in Asia and the focus is already shifting to Wednesday
- Dow posts a record close. Nasdaq underperforms.
US Treasury yields moved higher during the session, the 10 year is back close to its recent highs. Gold suffered, dropping a few dollars to lows circa $1,705 while USD/JPY crept higher towards the 110 round number.
AUD/USD and NZD/USD tracked a little higher, and both AUD and NZD have had a strong session on their yen crosses. There was little idiosyncratic news flow for AUD of NZD to prompt the pop higher for the two.
EUR/USD did its 'Suez Canal' trade - i.e. it was stuck sideways. Cable has fared little better, up just a touch.NZD/JPY: