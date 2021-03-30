ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: US yields edged higher

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Forex news for Asia trading for Tuesday 30 March 2021

US Treasury yields moved higher during the session, the 10 year is back close to its recent highs. Gold suffered, dropping a few dollars to lows circa $1,705 while USD/JPY crept higher towards the 110 round number.

AUD/USD and NZD/USD tracked a little higher, and both AUD and NZD have had a strong session on their yen crosses. There was little idiosyncratic news flow for AUD of NZD to prompt the pop higher for the two.

EUR/USD did its 'Suez Canal' trade - i.e. it was stuck sideways. Cable has fared little better, up just a touch. 

NZD/JPY:

