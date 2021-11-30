ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD weaker
Forex news for Asia trading on Tuesday 30 November 2021
- Australian Q3 GDP due Wednesday is expected to show contraction - preview
- Recapping the China official PMIs - manufacturing moved into expansion
- Goldman Sachs still short AUD/CAD, targeting towards 0.85
- Full text of Fed Chair Powell's testimony to Congress to come on Tuesday
- 4 risks to USD/JPY for 2022
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.3794 (vs. estimate at 6.3793)
- China Manufacturing PMI for November 50.1 (expected 49.6)
- US Federal Reserve December FOMC meeting preview: 'significant change' expected
- Australia Private Sector Credit for October 0.5% m/m, (expected 0.6%)
- Australian data - October Building Permits -12.9% m/m (expected -2%)
- Australia Q3 Net exports as a of GDP +1% (vs. 1.0%, prior -1.0%)
- New Zealand business survey: Confidence -16.4 (prior -13.4) & Activity Outlook 15.0 (prior 21.1)
- Japan Industrial Production for October (preliminary) 1.1% m/m (expected 1.8%)
- Japan finance minister Suzuki says he did not discuss FX rates with Yellen
- Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for October 2.7% (expected 2.8%)
- Australia weekly consumer confidence dropped to 106.0 (from prior 107.4)
- NZD traders heads up - ANZ boost their milk price forecast
- US Treas Sec Yellen says failure to extend the debt limit will eviscerate the economic recovery
- Trade ideas thread - Tuesday 30 November 2021
- Fed Chair Powell says factors pushing inflation higher will linger into 2022
The USD was weaker across much of the major FX board with AUD, EUR, NZD, GBP all up. USD/JPY has been more mixed and as I post is little net changed on the session.
The dissipation of Omricon fears continued during the Asia session, but the jury is still out on how the impact of the new variant will play out - little is as yet decided on its health effects. I posted in the wrap on Monday on how one school of thought is that the variant has a greater transmissibility and less severe health consequences, a combination that may on balance be beneficial. This take is gaining wider acceptance, but, as I said, its too early to tell.
China's 3 official PMIs are now in expansion.
Oil and gold have both steadied a little higher in price than in late US trade.