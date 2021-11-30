ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD weaker

Forex news for Asia trading on Tuesday 30 November 2021

The USD was weaker across much of the major FX board with AUD, EUR, NZD, GBP all up. USD/JPY has been more mixed and as I post is little net changed on the session.

The dissipation of Omricon fears continued during the Asia session, but the jury is still out on how the impact of the new variant will play out - little is as yet decided on its health effects. I posted in the wrap on Monday on how one school of thought is that the variant has a greater transmissibility and less severe health consequences, a combination that may on balance be beneficial. This take is gaining wider acceptance, but, as I said, its too early to tell.

China's 3 official PMIs are now in expansion.

Oil and gold have both steadied a little higher in price than in late US trade.