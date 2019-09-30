ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: NZD lower to open the week

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 30 September 2019

Subdued forex movement in Asian on Monday to begin the new week with NZD the stand out loser.

The catalyst for the weaker NZD was another poor set of results from ANZ's monthly business survey in the country. Both activity and confidence indicators fell again, confidence to a fresh more than 11 year low.

EUR/USD is a few tics lower on the session, as is AUD/USD, but ranges for each are very small. Cable, ditto.

Little change too for USD/JPY and USD/CHF.

Gold lost a few dollars. China is closed from tomorrow until October 8 for the 'Golden week' holiday, which may weigh on gold demand in the week ahead. Speaking of China, we got PMIs for September out today, with mixed signals - (see bullets above).

The Bank of Japan 'summary' of its most recent meeting did not add too much fresh insight. Yes, the bank is said to be considering further easing but we knew that and there was nothing to in the summary to indicate this is imminent.



