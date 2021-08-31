ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: NZD up, BTC down

Forex news for Asia trading on Tuesday 31 August 2021

There was some weakness for the US dollar almost across the major FX board here in Asia but ranges remained small with the exception of NZD/USD which jumped to highs circa 0.7050 on a squeeze above 0.7010. The kiwi move came ahead of the much-watched ANZ business survey data which showed weaker results in the month (August) with the new COVID-19 outbreak and associated lockdown cited.

AUD/NZD was weak on the session, helped lower by a poor Q2 'net exports' data point from Australia. The 1% drop in net exports will weigh on Q2 GDP results that are due tomorrow (Wednesday 31 August 2021 at 0130 GMT) but as a counterpoint that should be noted imports were strong, indicative of improving domestic demand in the quarter. Government spending (consumption and investment) in Q2 were also solid. While Q2 data is 'stale', in the sense that renewed lockdowns in July in August, that persist for just under half of the Australian population (and with no end in sight), will ensure Q3 GDP will be negative, the Q2 data is a focus as it gives an idea of how strong the Australian economy was heading into Q3.

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, yen and gold all rose, while the USD did better against CAD.

The People's Bank of China added more liquidity again into the banking system today, perhaps encouraged in continuing its stimulus via the OMO path by the weak PMIs (see bullets above).

Bitcoin/USD dropped under USD47K at one stage on the session here.

Regional equities: