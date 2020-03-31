ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Mini flash crashes to round out Q1

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 30 March 2020

End of quarter buying and the final Tokyo fix for the Japanese fiscal year combined to see a higher USD here in the Asian time zone today.

Results varied by currency, with a strong and, as I post, sustained gain for USD/JPY (Japanese corporate buying of USD/JPY was substantial).

AUD, NZD and GBP were all hit sharply lower (EUR also, but not quite as much) before recovering their losses (GBP lagging on this, see chart below) in quick time and consolidating, as I update, around prior levels.

Before the mini 'flash crash' moves we had comments out of China referring to 'flood like' stimulus (see bullets above) which had given China-proxy trades (such as the AUD) a boost. Also from China today were the official PMIs, and they were stunning. Both manufacturing and services PMIs leapt higher from the previous disastrous readings, both back into expansion (see bullets above). The data was met with disbelief from many quarters, but it should be noted that China's statistics people were quick to point out that a PMI reading is not indicative of a return to normal in China's economy and more evidence is needed ahead.

Data from Japan (retail sales, industrial production) came in better than expected, but issuing authorities were quick to say that the data ahead will worsen as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak further impacts the economy.

There were collapses for the March NZ business survey and Australian weekly consumer confidence data for the week.



