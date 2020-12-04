ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: AUD/USD and NZD/USD slip a little

Forex news for Asia trading for Friday 4 December 2020

AUD/USD and NZD/USD have lost a few points over the course of the session here in Asia on Friday while other majors are relatively flat.

There was news about but little of it was of direct relevance to the day's small currency moves. There was an (as yet unconfirmed, nor sourced) rumour about that US Senate leader McConnell is looking for a smaller economic stimulus package. This did seem to be a weight on AUD and NZD, and also US overnight equity index future trade, for a small period of time at least. Also of interest was the US cutting visa time for visiting members of China's Communist Party (and their families) from 10 years to ... just one month! (News from mid-week but back again today). US-China tensions are not going away any time soon.

It really was a session of waiting, for US NFP, any Brexit news that may come on Friday from the European morning, and anything else, such as vaccine headlines.

For currencies, moves, as I have said, have been small only,



