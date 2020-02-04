ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: China markets open down, bounce

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 4 February 2020

Coronavirus news continued out of China with more cases, more fatalities, a death in Hong Kong (the second death outside mainland China), another hefty liquidity injection (net larger than Monday;'s) from the PBOIC and an increasing pace of tales of economic disruption.

Metals futures opened lower on the session but soon rebounded, as did Chinese equity markets. USD/CNY was set below 7 by the PBOC, which appears to me to be an effort to project calm.

Apart from the virus developments market attention was focused on the RBA meeting. The widely held view going in was that the Bank would remain on hold, which was correct. The Reserve Bank of Australia left the cash rate unchanged at 0.75%. The Australian dollar popped higher, above 0.6720 briefly, on the announcement, dragging NZD/USD along for the ride (though not to the same extent).



EUR, GBP, yen all little changed against the USD. gold barely changed also. Oil up small during the session.

Shanghai Composite opened lower but bounced back. A big fund injections from the PBOC today (net much bigger than Monday's) did not hurt:

Kids, this is what we used before candlestick charts, its called an OHLC chart.