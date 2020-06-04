ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: GBP drops, stops & BoE

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 4 June 2020

Small reversals of the US dollar moves of the week so far in Asia during the session. EUR, AUD, GBP showed some falls as did CAD and NZD to a smaller extent.

EUR/USD found a top above 1.1250 late in the US afternoon when news hit that the German stimulus package had been agreed to. Since then its been net lower for the euro, its under 1.1220 as I update. Cable had further reaction lower during the session here, with stops loss sellers triggered, notably under 1.2565/70, taking GBP/USD to lows circa 1.2530.

Fresh news flow during the session was light. Trump said he has not thought of sanctions personally on Chinese President Xi. This is hardly surprising given the mildness of Trump's response to China's tightening of rules on Hong Kong.

Protests continued on the US for another evening, largely peaceful. Trump has maintained military preparedness but so far there has been no actual deployment of active service military personnel onto the streets of the US.

Data released during the session was not of much impact (see bullets above).

Tiananmen Square commemoration was banned in Hong Kong