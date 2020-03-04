ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Another China PMI collapse

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 4 March 2020

USD/JPY had a move under 106.90 during the session here before climbing back above 107.40. Of the majors yen was the best mover but the Chinese yuan was a bigger winner, gaining fuirhter strength the take USD/CNH below 6.93 at one stage.

News flow was light (except for politics) although there were some notbale data releases. The Caixin/Markit Services PMI is not usually much of a focus, coming at the tail end of the China PMI releases each month but wow, what a number today. It halved to 26.5 in February, its lowest ever.

Australian Q4 GDP beat its consensus estimate (0.5% q/q vs. 0.4% expected and prior).

Apart from politics (coiming to that soon) it was difficult to disentangle the muddled news flow from market movement.

What was clearer though was the impact of Joe Biden's strong eprformance on overnight trade in US equity futures (Globex). These gained as news filteredc through of Biden gaterhing the most delegates. Counting continues and its not over yet, but so far so good for Biden. The prevailing narrative in the market is that Biden is more electable than Sanders and is a positive for the market. There are arguments to be made the other way around though, but for today the popular one was the driver.

Chinese stocks faced down the dire PMI data, the Shanghai Composite is up on the day so far.

Coronavirus news took a bit of a back seat. In summary, while cases increase in China continue to slow down Iran, South Korea, and Italy are a concern. Still awaiting trustworthy data from the US. US VP Pence held a presser in the US afternoon/evening at which media audio and video recordings were not permitted. Hardly confidence inspiring and giving those accusing China of a cover up something else to mull.

CAD added on points against the USD, liking a slightly firmer bid for oil. EUR, GBP, CHF all a few pips down against the dollar, not much in these really. Gold sideways circa 1640/45 or so.