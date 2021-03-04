ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: AUD benefits from the biggest trade surplus ever

Forex news for Asia trading for Thursday 4 March 2021

The Australian dollar was a mover (relatively speaking) in major FX during the session here today, helped along by a trade balance data release (for January) that came in at +10bn vs. +6.8bn expected (see bullets above for more detail in the numbers) and the largest trade surplus ever in the history of the series. Resource exports booming are a key underpinning of the result (although a miss on imports helped). AUD/USD is up 35 or so points from its session lows. At the same time as the trade data were retail sales (final, January) that were not as impressive but still +10%-odd y/y.

Otherwise across the major pairs it was not so active. EUR/USD and GBP/USD are down a little while USD/JPY is higher with USD/CHF fairly stable.

There was plenty of action in regional stocks though. Indices across Asia fell, taking their cue from falls in the US on Wednesday but Japan and China really kicked on lower. As I update

the Nikkei is down 1.9% (approx)

HK's Hang Seng is -2.5%

China's CSI 300 was down circa 3% at one stage

... update -2.9, -3, -2.7% for these three respectively now as I hit publish on this post

Tech stocks are seeing the biggest bleeding.

Coming up from China later on Thursday, there will be a press conference at 9:40 pm Thursday Beijing time (which is 1340 GMT). This is to outline the major subjects of discussion and deliberation at the annual session of China's parliament that begins Friday.