ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Pompeo, Trump crank up tensions with China

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 4 May 2020

A weaker day for 'risk' in Asia to open the week with rising US/China tensions over the weekend the main catalyst. US Secretary of State Pompeo continued Trump's war of words against China on the virus outbreak and Trump himself weighed in further in a Fox broadcast event Sunday evening US time.

US equity index futures opened lower for the new week and continued to lose ground. In the forex space AUD was a big loser in tune with the dominant theme for the session, as was the NZD. Broad USD strength played out also, pushing currencies lower elsewhere also. As US/China tension ratcheted higher the offshore yuan was another big loser. USD/CNH hit a 6 week high:





I have highlighted in bold the more pertinent of the weekend and Monday headlines above. Note also the South/North Korea exchange of gunfire and Buffet's weekend remarks (he is holding huge cash reserves as he has bailed out of airlines and is not currently spotting value in stocks more widely).

Data was poor from South Korea (PMI plunged) and Australia (jobs ads halved in a month, although building approvals data was not as bad as expected).

Coronavirus-related news was mixed, with easings evident in some countries. Japan is an exception, it appears the state of emergency will be extended (its due to expire on Wednesday) to May 31.

Japanese markets were closed for a holiday (they reopen on Thursday this week). China was also out on a holiday.