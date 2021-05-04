ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD rebounds just a few points

Forex news for Asia trading for Tuesday 4 May 2021

After the slump for the US dollar on Monday US time there wasa small rebound here during the holiday-thinned session (Reminder - Japanese and Chinese markets are closed from May 1 to May 5).

EUR, AUD, NZD, yen, GBP, CAD, CHF all slid. There was very little news flow (see bullets above) while data of most note was a big miss on Australian exports in March in the trade balance data. Australian housing finance for the month of March crossed also, showing a surge in investment borrowing while first home buying finance languished.

Gold is more or less steady on the session while the BTC and flavour of the month ETH lost ground, net, for the session.

Yet to come today is the May 2021 Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision: