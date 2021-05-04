ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD rebounds just a few points
Forex news for Asia trading for Tuesday 4 May 2021
- 5 pilot programs to launch to test the potential uses of a US central bank digital currency
- Rising fair value for the Australian dollar, the market appears to be underpricing
- Australian March housing finance data: Headline home loans +5.5% m/m
- Australia trade balance data for March AUD 5574m surplus misses estimates
- RBNZ Governor Orr will not be at the Bank's press conference on Wednesday due to illness
- Hokkaido (Japan's largest prefecture) to request further virus measures
- USD is seasonally strong in May, EUR to weaken
- RBA monetary meeting Tuesday 4 May 2021 - preview snippets
- Australia weekly consumer confidence: 112.7 (prior 112.4)
- South Korean y/y CPI in April has hit its highest since August of 2017
- RBA monetary policy meeting Tuesday 4 May 2021 - preview
- Investment firm KKR has launched a new US$18.5bn buyout fund
- NYSE loosens floor restrictions for fully vaccinated people
- UK has announced a preliminary "trade deal" with India; circa 1bn GBP
- NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday
- The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be authorised for ages 12 - 15 in the US next week
- RBA monetary policy meeting Tuesday 4 May 2021 - preview (surprise coming?)
- Trade ideas thread - Tuesday 4 May 2021
- New Zealand fin min Robertson - economic recovery has exceeded every forecast
- Fed's Williams speaks to reporters: A long way to go on the economy
- More from Fed's Williams - says that markets seem to understand Fed's rate guidance
After the slump for the US dollar on Monday US time there wasa small rebound here during the holiday-thinned session (Reminder - Japanese and Chinese markets are closed from May 1 to May 5).
EUR, AUD, NZD, yen, GBP, CAD, CHF all slid. There was very little news flow (see bullets above) while data of most note was a big miss on Australian exports in March in the trade balance data. Australian housing finance for the month of March crossed also, showing a surge in investment borrowing while first home buying finance languished.
Gold is more or less steady on the session while the BTC and flavour of the month ETH lost ground, net, for the session.
Yet to come today is the May 2021 Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision: