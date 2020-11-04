ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Awaiting the US presidential result

Forex news for Asia trading for Wednesday 4 November 2020

It was a day of swings for currencies in Asia as US election results started to trickle in. Early hopes were for a 'blue wave' as Democrat numbers initially came in strong, sending the USD lower and currencies higher, only to reverse as the Dem lead dissipated quite quickly.

The the current state of affairs can be summarised:

Democrats will keep control of the House of Representatives

Both parties have flipped Senate seats and it appears the upper house will remain Republican majority held although uncertainties remain here.

The race for the presidency is still open, Trump is polling more strongly than was forecast. A result tonight is not expected.

For the Electoral College, keep your eye on 270, the number of votes need to win the White House.

The big winner? The USD:



