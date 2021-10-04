ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Evergrande swings and roundabouts for markets

Forex news for Asia trading on Monday 4 October 2021

Currencies traded higher against the US dollar in the very early hours of Monday here in Asia, even before Japanese markets kicked off for the week. Trading at this time was thin, as it always is at this time of the new week, but more so today with Sydney out on a holiday. The gains were held though, until news began filtering through of another US dollar payment due from Evergrande today. FX began to slide a little against the dollar.

This payment does not have a 30-day grace period, as the two previous USD payments over the previous weeks had (it has a 5 day delay available for administrative &/or technical problems only). News soon crossed that trading in Evergrande shares was halted. As a digression it was a holiday again on the Chinese mainland today (China markets return on Friday October 8). Evergrande shares, and related products, trade in Hong Kong. HKEX announced the halt.

This contributed to further give-back of the previous gains for FX against the dollar. AUD, EUR, GBP, NZD all fully retraced their rises from earlier in the session.

A few hours later, as I write this wrap, media reports crossed that Hong Kong listed property developer Hopson Development plans to acquire about 51% of Evergrande's management unit for around HKD 40 bn. FX has thus stabilised just off its lows against the dollar.

This is pretty much the story of the session. US equity index futures on Globex traded a similar sort of pattern.

There was other news items about but none were impactful to much extent.

Newly-installed Japanese Prime Minister Kishida has been reported as planning to call the country's general election on October 31.

AUD/USD on the session (boxed):



