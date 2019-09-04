ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Australian economic growth worst in 10 years. AUD goes up.

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 4 September 2019

Brexit news was the early focus as the UK Parliament voted to begin the process of requiring Boris Johnson to ask the European Union for an extension to the exit date from the current October 31, 2019, to the end of January 2020. Johnson has threatened to bring a bill to parliament on Wednesday seeking an early election. As they say on TV commercials, conditions apply, and you can get more details at this post on what's coming up Wednesday:

GBP/USD had a bit of a swing in a smallish range on the announcement of the vote result but soon settled little changed before creeping higher for the balance of the Asian session (as I update) to be above 1.2110.

As all this was going on we had divergent comments from Fed officials, Bullard is keen to cut rates by 50bps while Rosengren is still in watch and wait mode. There is a further avalanche of Fed speakers to come today.

Australian GDP data for Q2 showed economic growth in the second quarter at its slowest since the GFC. More in the bullets above but the gist of it is a very weak domestic private sector while government spending and exports are the positives. The Australia dollar moved from just above 0.6760 to circa 0.6780 where it has since remained.

NZD/USD too moved a touch higher on the session. CAD, too, added just a few points net on the day.

EUR/USD has tracked a small range centring around 1.0975. USD/JPY and USD/CHF are little net changed also.

Gold retried 1550USD but dropped back a few dollars.