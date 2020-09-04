ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Pre NFP Friday in Asia

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 4 September 2020

Coming off the shellacking of US stock markets on Thursday we saw regional equity markets lower here in Asia on Friday, of course. US stock index futures reopened showing further losses but these were retraced which relieved some of the pressure locally.

Currencies followed a similar pattern, AUD/USD and NZD/USD fell to fresh lows compared to US Thursday trade before turning around from these early losses against the US dollar to rebound. As I post both AUD and NZD against the USD are little changed. CAD has recovered from it s earlier weakness against the USD alongside (please note, all of this occurred in small ranges only).

Cable is higher as I update. EUR/USD is barely net changed on the session; USD/JPY and USD/CHF, ditto.

Gold has had a good run on the session, tracking back above $1940 at one stage.





News and data flows were light indeed.

Coming up at 1230GMT is the US payroll data, with: