ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD ticks a little higher still

Forex news for Asia trading for Friday 5 February 2021

The USD gained ground against Asian currencies and added small gains against major FX here also. The moves have been idiosyncratic with AUD not down too much at all.

From the Reserve Bank of Australia today we had the quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP) and also testimony from Governor Lowe to a parliamentary committee. Lowe kept to his script from earlier in the week, adding that 'more QE' is not ruled out if needed (this after the program was announced as being extended after Tuesday's meeting). Probably the most notable thing from the SoMP were the forecasts for the economy, quite rosy (although Lowe reiterated that the Bank will not be hitting its inflation and jobs goals until 2024 at the earliest).

Gold and silver tracked mainly sideways. Regional equity markets took their cue from the better tone in the US on Thursday and moved higher.



